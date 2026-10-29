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EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.10.2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications

29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com
LEI Code: 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2424676  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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