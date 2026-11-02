EQS-AFR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|LEI Code:
|529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426394 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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