EQS-AFR: SBO AG: Release of a Financial report
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: SBO AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
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SBO AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q3
Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/en/investor-relations/reports-publications#quarterly-publications
Language: English
Address: https://www.sbo.at/en/investor-relations/reports-publications#quarterly-publications
26.11.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441230 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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