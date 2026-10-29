DAX 25.939 +0,9%ESt50 6.184 +0,3%MSCI World 4.937 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 10,66 -0,3%Nas 26.550 +0,3%Bitcoin 71.824 -1,3%Euro 1,1144 -0,1%Öl 114,2 -1,0%Gold 4.026 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-AFR: SGL Carbon SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
SGL Carbon SE
4.92 EUR 0.12 EUR 2.61 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL Carbon SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.10.2026 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

SGL Carbon SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/

29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SGL Carbon SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com
LEI Code: 52990038IB31TYK07X63

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2424574  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SGL Carbon Aktie News

Werbung

SGL Carbon Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SGL Carbon nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
23.10.26 SGL Carbon SE Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.26 SGL Carbon SE Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.26 SGL Carbon SE Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.08.26 SGL Carbon SE Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.08.26 SGL Carbon SE Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.