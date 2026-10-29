EQS-AFR: SGL Carbon SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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SGL Carbon SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/
29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL Carbon SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|LEI Code:
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424574 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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