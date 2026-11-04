EQS-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2026
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/deu/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2026
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2026
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/deu/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2026
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|LEI Code:
|529900QBVWXMWANH7H45
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428476 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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