EQS-AFR: Simona AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Simona Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 21, 2027
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 21, 2027
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 21, 2027
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 21, 2027
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2027
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2027
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
|Teichweg 16
|55606 Kirn an der Nahe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.simona.de
|LEI Code:
|529900BTXZALKUBU3387
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437652 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
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