DAX24.339 -1,3%Est505.912 -1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,05 +0,9%Nas26.247 +1,7%Bitcoin68.524 +0,1%Euro1,1785 ±0,0%Öl101,3 -2,0%Gold4.715 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Intel 855681 Allianz 840400 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 SAP 716460 Micron Technology 869020 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Tempus AI A40EDP Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 Commerzbank CBK100 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen auch Freitag in Rekordlaune -- Commerzbank übertrifft Erwartungen in Q1 -- Rheinmetall, Nintendo, SoftBank, AMD, Innodata, NEL im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Der "Führerschein-Fonds": Was schon 25 Euro im Monat bewirken Der "Führerschein-Fonds": Was schon 25 Euro im Monat bewirken
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.05.26 10:13 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Softing AG
2,71 EUR -0,16 EUR -5,57%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.05.2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2026
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2026
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html

10.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324512  10.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Softing AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Softing AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
15.08.2011Softing kaufenDer Aktionär
10.08.2011Softing kaufenPrior Börse
21.04.2011Softing kaufenDer Aktionär
18.04.2011Softing kaufenHot Stocks Europe
25.08.2010Softing kaufenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.08.2011Softing kaufenDer Aktionär
10.08.2011Softing kaufenPrior Börse
21.04.2011Softing kaufenDer Aktionär
18.04.2011Softing kaufenHot Stocks Europe
25.08.2010Softing kaufenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.07.2008Softing unter der LupeExtraChancen
22.01.2008Softing erstes Kursziel weiterhin bei 3,80 EuroExtraChancen
16.08.2007Softing dranbleibenDer Aktionär
19.01.2006Softing nur Risikobereite bleiben dabeiFocus Money
02.11.2005Softing dabeibleibenDer Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Softing AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen