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EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.26 19:04 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2026 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications

22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312916  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Stabilus SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2026Stabilus SE BuyWarburg Research
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2026Stabilus SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.01.2022Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.12.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2021Stabilus NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.09.2021Stabilus HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.2022Stabilus ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
18.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2022Stabilus UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Stabilus SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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