EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications
22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312916 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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