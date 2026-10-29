EQS-AFR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025/2026:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investor-relations/berichterstattung-und-publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investor-relations/reporting-and-publications
29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|LEI Code:
|549300UDG16DOYUPR330
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424636 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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