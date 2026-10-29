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EQS-AFR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ThyssenKrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.10.2026 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025/2026:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investor-relations/berichterstattung-und-publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investor-relations/reporting-and-publications

29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com
LEI Code: 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service
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2424636  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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