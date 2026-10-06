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EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.10.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications

06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
LEI Code: 549300T0K3CI2C25SC77

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2411164  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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25.08.26 thyssenkrupp nucera Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.06.26 thyssenkrupp nucera Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.26 thyssenkrupp nucera Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.03.26 thyssenkrupp nucera Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.03.26 thyssenkrupp nucera Buy Deutsche Bank AG

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