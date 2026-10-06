EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Werbung
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications
06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|LEI Code:
|549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411164 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf thyssenkrupp nucera
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf thyssenkrupp nucera
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen