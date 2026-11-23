EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

TKMS AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.11.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026

Address:

TKMS AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 07, 2026Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/de/publications#publication Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 07, 2026Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/publications#publication Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 07, 2026Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/de/publications#publication Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 07, 2026Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/publications#publication

23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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