EQS-AFR: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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TKMS AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/de/publications#publication
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/publications#publication
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/de/publications#publication
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.tkmsgroup.com/publications#publication
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TKMS AG & Co. KGaA
|Werftstraße 112-114
|24143 Kiel
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.tkmsgroup.com
|LEI Code:
|529900W81B194B0E0078
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440372 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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