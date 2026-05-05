EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse?filter=fy26-q2-h1
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results?filter=fy26-q2-h1
06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322456 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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