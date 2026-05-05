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EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.05.26 13:36 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.05.2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse?filter=fy26-q2-h1

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results?filter=fy26-q2-h1

06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322456  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TUI AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu TUI AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
27.04.2026TUI OverweightBarclays Capital
23.04.2026TUI BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026TUI OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026TUI OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026TUI Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.04.2026TUI OverweightBarclays Capital
23.04.2026TUI BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026TUI OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026TUI OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.2026TUI OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026TUI Market-PerformBernstein Research
10.04.2026TUI NeutralUBS AG
02.04.2026TUI Market-PerformBernstein Research
26.03.2026TUI Market-PerformBernstein Research
11.02.2026TUI NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.02.2025TUI UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.08.2024TUI UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2024TUI UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.02.2024TUI UnderweightBarclays Capital
06.12.2023TUI UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TUI AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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