EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.05.2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026

Address:

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse?filter=fy26-q2-h1 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results?filter=fy26-q2-h1

06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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