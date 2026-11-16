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EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.11.2026 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse?filter=fy26-q4

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results?filter=fy26-q4

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse?filter=fy26-q4

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2026
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results?filter=fy26-q4

16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2435890  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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