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EQS-AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.26 08:00 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations

04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News EQS News Service

2316844  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Uniper

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Uniper

DatumRatingAnalyst
25.10.2023Uniper SellUBS AG
27.07.2023Uniper HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2023Uniper SellUBS AG
19.01.2023Uniper SellUBS AG
16.12.2022Uniper UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.07.2022Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.2022Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.2022Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.07.2022Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.06.2022Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.07.2023Uniper HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.09.2022Uniper HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.08.2022Uniper NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.2022Uniper NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.2022Uniper Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.10.2023Uniper SellUBS AG
26.07.2023Uniper SellUBS AG
19.01.2023Uniper SellUBS AG
16.12.2022Uniper UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.11.2022Uniper SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Uniper nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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