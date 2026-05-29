EQS-AFR: United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Labels AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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United Labels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2026
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2026
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
30.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Labels AG
|Gildenstr. 6
|48157 Münster
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.unitedlabels.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2336262 30.05.2026 CET/CEST
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