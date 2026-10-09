EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Verbio SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen-earnings-calls/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations-earnings-calls/
09.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|LEI Code:
|529900W51PINCFFALS96
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324322 09.10.2026 CET/CEST
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