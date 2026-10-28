EQS-AFR: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2027
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2027
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html
28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|LEI Code:
|529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2423974 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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