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EQS-AFR: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.10.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2027
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2027
Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html

28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
LEI Code: 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2423974  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

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