EQS-AFR: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.10.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2027

Address:

Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 12, 2027Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 12, 2027Address: https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html

28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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