EQS-AFR: Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Viscom SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027
Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/de/veroeffentlichungen-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027
Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/publications-news
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027
Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/de/veroeffentlichungen-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027
Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/publications-news
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/de/veroeffentlichungen-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/publications-news
12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|LEI Code:
|391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433452 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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