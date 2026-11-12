EQS-AFR: Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.11.2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027

Address:

Viscom SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2027Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/de/veroeffentlichungen-news Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2027Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/publications-news Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2027Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/de/veroeffentlichungen-news Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2027Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/publications-news Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2027Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/de/veroeffentlichungen-news Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2027Address: https://www.viscom.com/ir/publications-news

12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News