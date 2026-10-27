EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2026
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2026
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting
27.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|LEI Code:
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422668 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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