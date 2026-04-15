EQS-AGM: Bajaj Mobility AG: Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Bajaj Mobility AG on April 24,2026

EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Bajaj Mobility AG: Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Bajaj Mobility AG on April 24,2026



24.04.2026 / 16:26 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Bajaj Mobility AG on

24. April 2026

Agenda item 3a:

Resolution on the discharge of Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Number of shares voting valid: 806,573

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 2.39 % Total number of valid votes: 806,573

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



723,402 votes.

83,171 votes.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

947,149 votes.

Agenda item 3b:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Gottfried Neumeister as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,753,345

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 5.19 % Total number of valid votes: 1,753,345

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



1,670,859 votes.

82,486 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 3c:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Petra Preining as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,753,345

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 5.19 % Total number of valid votes: 1,753,345

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



1,670,859 votes.

82,486 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 3d:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Verena Schneglberger-Grossmann as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 1,753,345

AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



82,486 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 4a:

Resolution on the discharge of Josef Blazicek as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,052,051 votes.

82,501 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4b:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Friedrich Roithner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,061,552

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.11 % Total number of valid votes: 26,061,552

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



25,979,051 votes.

82,501 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4c:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Michaela Friepeß as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,050,597 votes.

83,955 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4d:

Resolution on the discharge of Dr. Ernst Chalupsky as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,124,321

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.30 % Total number of valid votes: 26,124,321

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,041,825 votes.

82,496 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4e:

Resolution on the discharge of Rajiv Bajaj as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552

FOR-Votes 26,052,066 votes.

AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



82,486 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4f:

Resolution on the discharge of Dr. Iris Filzwieser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,052,066 votes.

82,486 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4g:

Resolution on the discharge of Srinivasan Ravikumar as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 26,133,907

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,133,907

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,051,421 votes.

82,486 votes.

945,399 votes.

Agenda item 4h:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Stephan Zöchling as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,529

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,529

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,996,033 votes.

82,496 votes.

777 votes.

Agenda item 4i:

Resolution on the discharge of Dinesh Thapar as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,940,532 votes.

138,365 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 4j:

Resolution on the discharge of Pradeep Shrivastava as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897

FOR-Votes 26,940,532 votes.

AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



138,365 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 4k:

Resolution on the discharge of Dr. Wulf Gordian Hauser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,996,411 votes.

82,486 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 4l:

Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Ewald Oberhammer as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,068,097

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.09 % Total number of valid votes: 27,068,097

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,929,732 votes.

138,365 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the determination of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,079,274

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,079,274

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



27,079,274 votes.

0 votes.

0 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the remuneration report.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,697

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,697

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,698,658 votes.

380,039 votes.

577 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the remuneration policy.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,797

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,797

FOR-Votes

AGAINST-Votes



26,695,499 votes.

383,298 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 477 votes.

Agenda item 8a:

Resolution on the increase in the number of Supervisory Board members to five.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,878,251 votes.

200,646 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 8b:

Election of Srinivasan Ravikumar to the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,694,499 votes.

384,398 votes.

377 votes.

Agenda item 8c:

Election of Mag. Ewald Oberhammer to the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 27,068,097

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.09 % Total number of valid votes: 27,068,097

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



26,783,506 votes.

284,591 votes.

11,177 votes.

Agenda item 9a:

Election of MOORE CENTURION as the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2026.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,079,274

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,079,274

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



27,079,274 votes.

0 votes.

0 votes.

Agenda item 9b:

Election of KPMG Austria as the auditor of the sustainability report for the financial year 2026.

Number of shares voting valid: 27,079,274

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,079,274

FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS



27,079,274 votes.

0 votes.

0 votes.