EQS-AGM: Bajaj Mobility AG: Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Bajaj Mobility AG on April 24,2026
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EQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
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Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Bajaj Mobility AG on
24. April 2026
Agenda item 3a:
Resolution on the discharge of Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.
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Number of shares voting valid: 806,573
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 2.39 % Total number of valid votes: 806,573
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
83,171 votes.
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947,149 votes.
Agenda item 3b:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Gottfried Neumeister as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 1,753,345
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 5.19 % Total number of valid votes: 1,753,345
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,486 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 3c:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Petra Preining as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 1,753,345
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 5.19 % Total number of valid votes: 1,753,345
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,486 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 3d:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Verena Schneglberger-Grossmann as member of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 1,753,345
AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
377 votes.
Agenda item 4a:
Resolution on the discharge of Josef Blazicek as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,501 votes.
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4b:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Friedrich Roithner as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,061,552
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.11 % Total number of valid votes: 26,061,552
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,501 votes.
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4c:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Michaela Friepeß as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
83,955 votes.
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4d:
Resolution on the discharge of Dr. Ernst Chalupsky as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,124,321
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.30 % Total number of valid votes: 26,124,321
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,496 votes.
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4e:
Resolution on the discharge of Rajiv Bajaj as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552
FOR-Votes 26,052,066 votes.
AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4f:
Resolution on the discharge of Dr. Iris Filzwieser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,134,552
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,134,552
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,486 votes.
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4g:
Resolution on the discharge of Srinivasan Ravikumar as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 26,133,907
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.33 % Total number of valid votes: 26,133,907
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,486 votes.
945,399 votes.
Agenda item 4h:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Stephan Zöchling as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,529
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,529
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,496 votes.
777 votes.
Agenda item 4i:
Resolution on the discharge of Dinesh Thapar as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
138,365 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 4j:
Resolution on the discharge of Pradeep Shrivastava as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897
FOR-Votes 26,940,532 votes.
AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
377 votes.
Agenda item 4k:
Resolution on the discharge of Dr. Wulf Gordian Hauser as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
82,486 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 4l:
Resolution on the discharge of Mag. Ewald Oberhammer as member of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,068,097
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.09 % Total number of valid votes: 27,068,097
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
138,365 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Resolution on the determination of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,079,274
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,079,274
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
0 votes.
Agenda item 6:
Resolution on the remuneration report.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,697
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,697
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
380,039 votes.
577 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Resolution on the remuneration policy.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,797
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,797
FOR-Votes
AGAINST-Votes
383,298 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 477 votes.
Agenda item 8a:
Resolution on the increase in the number of Supervisory Board members to five.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
200,646 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 8b:
Election of Srinivasan Ravikumar to the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 27,078,897
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,078,897
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
384,398 votes.
377 votes.
Agenda item 8c:
Election of Mag. Ewald Oberhammer to the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 27,068,097
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.09 % Total number of valid votes: 27,068,097
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
284,591 votes.
11,177 votes.
Agenda item 9a:
Election of MOORE CENTURION as the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2026.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,079,274
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,079,274
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
0 votes.
Agenda item 9b:
Election of KPMG Austria as the auditor of the sustainability report for the financial year 2026.
Number of shares voting valid: 27,079,274
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 80.12 % Total number of valid votes: 27,079,274
FOR-Votes AGAINST-Votes ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
0 votes.
24.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstraße 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7742-6000
|Fax:
|+43 (0)7742-6000300
|E-mail:
|ir@bajajmobility.com
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314862 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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