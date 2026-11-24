EQS-News: Emerald Horizon AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting

Emerald Horizon AG: NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING



25.11.2026 / 00:00 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung [ENGLISH TRANSLATION] Emerald Horizon AG Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz FN 517877 i ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1 Werbung NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The Management Board of Emerald Horizon AG, with its registered office in Graz, registered in the commercial register of the Regional Court for Civil Matters Graz under FN 517877 i (the “Company”), invites the shareholders (hereinafter the “Shareholders”) to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 17 December 2026, at 14:00 (Vienna local time) at MP09, Liebenauer Tangente 4/6, 8041 Graz. The General Meeting will be held exclusively as an in-person meeting with the physical attendance of the Shareholders or their authorised representatives at the meeting venue. No virtual participation or electronic remote voting is envisaged. 1. AGENDA Resolution on authorising the Management Board pursuant to section 65(1) no. 4 and section 65(1a) and (1b) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire treasury shares for a period of 30 months from the date of the resolution for the purpose of offering them to employees, senior executives and members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board of the Company or an affiliated company, in particular to service employee share participation schemes, stock option schemes and other long-term share-based remuneration schemes, on the stock exchange, by way of a public offer or in any other legally permissible manner, with the direct exclusion of the Shareholders’ pro rata tender rights in the event of an acquisition other than on the stock exchange or by way of a public offer, provided that such acquisition is objectively justified and the principle of equal treatment pursuant to section 47a AktG is upheld. Werbung Resolution (i) on authorising the Management Board pursuant to section 65(1) no. 8 and section 65(1a) and (1b) AktG to acquire treasury shares for 30 months from the date of the resolution for any legally permissible purpose other than trading in treasury shares, on the stock exchange, by way of a public offer or in any other permissible manner, with the direct exclusion of pro rata tender rights in the event of an acquisition outside the stock exchange or a public offer; (ii) on the disposal of treasury shares on the stock exchange or by way of a public offer and, for five years from the date of the resolution, on their disposal or use them in any other manner without restriction to specified purposes, with the direct exclusion of subscription rights, in each case with the approval of the Supervisory Board and subject to the determination of the respective terms and conditions; and (iii) on the cancellation of treasury shares acquired pursuant to section 65(1) no. 8 AktG with the approval of the Supervisory Board and a corresponding reduction of the share capital without a further resolution of the General Meeting, and on authorising the Supervisory Board to make the consequential amendments to the wording of the Articles of Association. The exclusions require objective justification; section 47a AktG must be complied with when acquiring shares, and in the event of disposal or use in any other manner, the measure, including the exclusion of subscription rights, must be in the best interests of the Company. Resolution on elections to the Supervisory Board. Resolution on the remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board pursuant to sections 78a and 78b AktG by way of an advisory vote. Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year. 2. DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE The documents listed below will be available no later than the 21st day prior to the General Meeting, i.e. from 26 November 2026, on the Company’s website registered in the commercial register at https://www.emerald-horizon.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/. The information to be provided pursuant to section 108(4) AktG will remain available until one month after the General Meeting. The full text of this notice, including the agenda.

The proposed resolutions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the respective items to be resolved upon, with proposals concerning elections to the Supervisory Board, the remuneration policy and the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements being submitted exclusively by the Supervisory Board.

The declarations of the person proposed for election to the Supervisory Board pursuant to section 87(2) AktG, together with the information relating to the nomination pursuant to section 108(2) AktG and the curriculum vitae.

The remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board.

The Management Board’s report on the authorisations to acquire, dispose of and use treasury shares under agenda items (1) and (2), in particular on the objective justification for the direct exclusion of pro rata tender rights on acquisition and of subscription rights upon disposal or use of treasury shares other than on the stock exchange or by way of a public offer.

Forms for granting and revoking a proxy pursuant to section 114 AktG. The documents will also be available at the General Meeting. Please address any enquiries concerning the provision of documents to Emerald Horizon AG, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz, for the attention of MMag. Philipp Pölzl, email: office@emerald-horizon.com. 3. RECORD DATE AND REQUIREMENTS FOR PARTICIPATION 3.1 RECORD DATE 3.1 Eligibility to participate in the General Meeting and to exercise voting rights and the other shareholder rights exercisable at the General Meeting is determined by the shareholding at the end of the tenth day before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. on 7 December 2026, 24:00 (Vienna local time) (record date). Only persons who are Shareholders at that time and provide the Company with evidence thereof are entitled to participate. 3.2 DEPOSIT CONFIRMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 10A AKTG 3.2 For bearer shares held in a securities account, a deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a AktG is sufficient evidence of the shareholding on the record date. It must be issued by the custodian credit institution with its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD, or by the custodian investment firm with its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area. The deposit confirmation must contain the following information: Issuer: Name or company name and address, or a code customarily used in transactions between credit institutions, in particular the BIC.

Name or company name and address, or a code customarily used in transactions between credit institutions, in particular the BIC. Shareholder: Name or company name and address, additionally the date of birth for natural persons and, where applicable, the register and registration number for legal entities.

Name or company name and address, additionally the date of birth for natural persons and, where applicable, the register and registration number for legal entities. Securities account: Account number or another designation of the securities account.

Account number or another designation of the securities account. Shares: Number of shares held by the Shareholder and designation of the share class or internationally recognised securities identification number (ISIN); the ISIN of the Company’s shares is AT0000A3UZE1.

Number of shares held by the Shareholder and designation of the share class or internationally recognised securities identification number (ISIN); the ISIN of the Company’s shares is AT0000A3UZE1. Reference date: Date or period to which the deposit confirmation relates. For participation in the General Meeting on 17 December 2026, the deposit confirmation must confirm the shareholding on 7 December 2026, 24:00 (Vienna local time). Deposit confirmations will be accepted in German or English. They must be sent to HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH as the Company’s receiving agent by one of the following means and received there in due time no later than the third working day before the General Meeting, i.e. on 14 December 2026, 24:00 (Vienna local time): By post or courier: Emerald Horizon AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Austria.

By email to anmeldung.ehag@hauptversammlung.at, with the deposit confirmation attached as a PDF.

By fax to: +43 (0)1 8900 500 50.

By SWIFT ISO 15022:

CPTGDE5WXXX

(Message Type MT598 or MT599; the ISIN AT0000A3UZE1 must be included in the text)

CPTGDE5WXXX (Message Type MT598 or MT599; the ISIN AT0000A3UZE1 must be included in the text) By SWIFT ISO 20022:

ou=xxx,o=cptgde5w,o=swift

seev.003.001.10 or seev.004.001.11 Shareholders are requested to arrange for their custodian institution to issue and transmit the deposit confirmation in due time. Transmission also constitutes registration for the General Meeting. It does not result in the shares being blocked; Shareholders remain free to dispose of their shares. 4. Proof of identity and admission Shareholders and their authorised representatives are requested to have valid official photographic identification ready for identification at registration. Representatives are also requested to bring the proxy or a copy of the proxy already submitted. The Company may verify identity and authority to represent and may refuse admission if no evidence is provided. Admission and registration will be possible from 13:00. 5. REPRESENTATION BY PROXIES Any Shareholder entitled to participate may appoint one or more specified natural persons or legal entities as representatives. A representative participates in the General Meeting on behalf of the Shareholder and exercises the Shareholder’s rights within the scope of the proxy. The requirements for participation, in particular timely receipt of the deposit confirmation, must also be fulfilled where a Shareholder is represented by proxy. The proxy must be granted in text form pursuant to section 13(2) AktG. It must identify the principal and the authorised representative. A proxy may be granted both before and during the General Meeting. The proxy must be submitted to the Company, which will retain it or record it in a verifiable manner. The Company itself or a member of its Management Board or Supervisory Board may exercise voting rights as a representative only on the basis of explicit instructions on the individual agenda items. Proxies and their revocation may be transmitted to HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH as the Company’s receiving agent by the following means: By post or courier: Emerald Horizon AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Austria.

By email to anmeldung.ehag@hauptversammlung.at as a PDF attachment.

By fax to: +43 (0)1 8900 500 50.

By SWIFT ISO 15022:

CPTGDE5WXXX

(Message Type MT598 or MT599; the ISIN AT0000A3UZE1 must be included in the message text)

CPTGDE5WXXX (Message Type MT598 or MT599; the ISIN AT0000A3UZE1 must be included in the message text) By SWIFT ISO 20022:

ou=xxx,o=cptgde5w,o=swift

seev.003.001.10 or seev.004.001.11 A qualified electronic signature is not required for a proxy in text form. The proxy may also be transmitted together with the deposit confirmation. To facilitate processing, transmission is requested by 16 December 2026, 16:00 (Vienna local time). Irrespective of this, proxies and revocations may be handed over in person at registration at the meeting venue on the day of the General Meeting. The above administrative advance deadline does not restrict the granting or revocation of a proxy during the General Meeting. The proxy and revocation forms are available at https://www.emerald-horizon.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/. Their use is recommended but is not mandatory. The above provisions apply mutatis mutandis to the revocation of a proxy. If a Shareholder has granted a proxy to their custodian credit institution, it is sufficient for the credit institution to declare, in addition to the deposit confirmation, that it has been granted a proxy. A Shareholder may exercise their rights in person even after granting a proxy. To avoid conflicting instructions or votes, Shareholders are requested to expressly notify any revocation at registration. 6. SHAREHOLDERS’ RIGHTS 6.1 ADDITIONS TO THE AGENDA PURSUANT TO SECTION 109 AKTG 6.1 Shareholders whose holdings individually or jointly amount to at least 5% of the share capital and who have held these shares for at least three months before submitting the request may request in writing that additional items be placed on the agenda of this General Meeting and published. Each requested agenda item must be accompanied by a proposed resolution and a statement of reasons. The agenda item and the proposed resolution, but not the statement of reasons, must in any event also be drafted in German. The request must be received by the Company no later than the 19th day before the General Meeting, i.e. on 28 November 2026, 24:00 (Vienna local time), by one of the following means: By post or messenger: Emerald Horizon AG, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz, for the attention of MMag. Philipp Pölzl. By email: Transmission of a request bearing a qualified electronic signature to office@emerald-horizon.com. By SWIFT ISO 15022: To CPTGDE5WXXX, Message Type MT598 or MT599, with the ISIN AT0000A3UZE1 mandatorily included in the message text. HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH accepts these transmissions as the Company’s receiving agent. If transmitted by post or messenger, the request must bear the handwritten signature of each applicant or, as applicable, the duly authorised corporate signature. If transmitted by email, the request must bear the qualified electronic signature of each applicant. An ordinary email or merely transmitting a scanned signed request without a qualified electronic signature is not sufficient. If transmitted by SWIFT ISO 15022, the above transmission requirements must be complied with. Receipt of the request, rather than its dispatch, determines compliance with the deadline. For bearer shares held in a securities account, shareholder status must be evidenced by a deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a AktG. This must be no more than seven days old when submitted to the Company and must confirm that the requesting Shareholders have continuously held the required shares for at least three months before submitting the request. Multiple deposit confirmations relating to shares which only jointly reach the required shareholding of 5% must refer to the same point in time (date and time). In all other respects, the requirements concerning the issuer, content and language of the deposit confirmation set out in section 3.2 apply. 6.2 PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS PURSUANT TO SECTION 110 AKTG 6.2 Shareholders whose combined holdings amount to at least 1% of the share capital may submit proposed resolutions on any agenda item, together with a statement of reasons, in text form and request that these be made available on the Company’s website together with the names of the Shareholders concerned, the statement of reasons and any comments by the Management Board or Supervisory Board. The request must be received by the Company no later than the seventh working day before the General Meeting, i.e. on 9 December 2026, 24:00 (Vienna local time), by post or courier at Emerald Horizon AG, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz, for the attention of MMag. Philipp Pölzl, or by email to office@emerald-horizon.com. The request must indicate that publication to the other Shareholders is sought. Evidence of the shareholding must be provided by a deposit confirmation pursuant to section 10a AktG that is no more than seven days old when submitted. For a proposal to elect a member of the Supervisory Board, the statement of reasons is replaced by the proposed person’s declaration pursuant to section 87(2) AktG concerning their professional qualifications, professional or comparable positions and any circumstances that could give rise to concerns of a conflict of interest. Nominations and the accompanying declarations must be received by the Company within the above deadline. Nominations for election to the Supervisory Board, together with the declarations pursuant to section 87(2) AktG, must be available on the Company’s website registered in the commercial register no later than the fifth working day before the General Meeting, i.e. on 11 December 2026. Otherwise, the person concerned may not be included in the vote. Proposed resolutions and statements of reasons will be published to the extent required by law. In particular, there is no obligation to publish proposals that are contrary to the law or the Articles of Association, or proposals that need not be made available for the reasons set out in section 110(4) AktG. 6.3 RIGHT TO INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 118 AKTG 6.3 Upon request, each Shareholder must be provided at the General Meeting with information on the Company’s affairs to the extent necessary for a proper assessment of an agenda item. The duty to provide information also extends to the Company’s legal and business relationships with an affiliated company. Information may be refused to the extent that, according to reasonable business judgement, its disclosure could cause significant harm to the Company or an affiliated company, or its provision would constitute a criminal offence. Information may also be refused to the extent that it has been continuously available in question-and-answer format on the Company’s website registered in the commercial register for at least seven days before the start of the General Meeting. The reason for refusing information must be indicated. To enable the most accurate answers possible to be prepared, Shareholders are requested to submit questions in advance to office@emerald-horizon.com where possible. This is not a prerequisite for exercising the right to information; the right to ask questions at the General Meeting remains unaffected. 6.4 RIGHT TO SUBMIT MOTIONS PURSUANT TO SECTION 119 AKTG 6.4 Every Shareholder entitled to participate may submit motions on any agenda item at the General Meeting, irrespective of the size of their shareholding. A shareholder proposal published pursuant to section 110 AktG must, as a rule, be repeated as a motion at the General Meeting. If several motions are submitted on an agenda item, the chair determines the order of voting. As a rule, no resolutions may be adopted on matters that have not been duly announced. For elections to the Supervisory Board, the specific requirements for nominations and timely publication pursuant to section 87(6) AktG remain applicable. A candidate nominated only at the General Meeting whose nomination has not been published in due time cannot be put forward for election. 7. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS According to the available company information and Articles of Association, the Company’s share capital amounts to EUR 1,049,375 and is divided into 1,049,375 no-par value bearer shares. Each no-par value share carries one vote pursuant to article 19(1) of the Articles of Association. The Company holds no treasury shares at the time this notice is issued. The total number of shares and voting rights is therefore 1,049,375 in each case. 8. DATA PROTECTION INFORMATION Emerald Horizon AG, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz, is the controller for the processing of personal data in connection with the preparation, conduct and follow-up of the General Meeting. For data protection enquiries, you may contact us at office@emerald-horizon.com or at the above postal address. The data processed include, in particular, name or company name, address, date of birth for natural persons, register details for legal entities, securities account number, number and class of shares or ISIN, information on entitlement to participate and authority to represent, proxies and instructions, and voting card numbers. Contributions, motions, objections and voting results are also processed as part of the statutory documentation. We receive these data from Shareholders, their authorised representatives and custodian institutions. Further data are generated in the course of enrolment, registration, participation and the exercise of voting rights. Processing serves to verify entitlement to participate and authority to represent, to enable the exercise of shareholder rights, and to organise, conduct and produce the legally required documentation of the General Meeting. The legal basis is Article 6(1)(c) GDPR in conjunction with the relevant statutory obligations, in particular under the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Where necessary and permissible, we also process data pursuant to Article 6(1)(f) GDPR to safeguard our legitimate interests in preventing misuse and disruption, ensuring the orderly and secure conduct of the meeting, and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims. The information required to establish entitlement to participate and authority to represent must be provided if you wish to exercise your rights at the General Meeting. Without this information, entitlement cannot be established and the exercise of the relevant rights cannot be enabled. Personal data are disclosed to recipients only to the extent necessary. These include, in particular, general meeting service providers engaged for enrolment, registration, technical implementation and voting procedures, IT and communications service providers used, professional advisers and the officiating notary. The statutory list of participants is accessible to those participants in the General Meeting entitled to access it in accordance with the statutory provisions. Documents that must be filed by law are transmitted to the competent commercial register court and may be inspected in the publicly accessible collection of documents. The data are retained for as long as necessary to fulfil the respective statutory retention and documentation obligations and to establish or defend legal claims as required; thereafter, they will be deleted unless another legal basis exists. Subject to the statutory requirements, you have the right of access to your personal data and the rights to rectification, erasure and restriction of processing. A right to data portability exists where the requirements of Article 20 GDPR are met. To exercise your rights, you may contact office@emerald-horizon.com. You also have the right to lodge a complaint with a data protection supervisory authority, in particular the Austrian Data Protection Authority or the supervisory authority at your habitual residence, place of work or the place of the alleged infringement. Where we process your personal data on the basis of legitimate interests pursuant to Article 6(1)(f) GDPR, you have the right to object to such processing at any time on grounds relating to your particular situation. We will then no longer process the data unless we can demonstrate compelling legitimate grounds that override your interests, rights and freedoms, or the processing serves to establish, exercise or defend legal claims. You may send your objection to office@emerald-horizon.com. Graz, November 2026 The Management Board

25.11.2026 CET/CEST

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