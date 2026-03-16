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EQS-AGM: Österreichische Post AG: Results of the General Meeting

15.04.26 13:45 Uhr
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EQS-News: Österreichische Post AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Österreichische Post AG: Results of the General Meeting

15.04.2026 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft (Austrian Post)

Vienna, Commercial Register Number FN 180219 d,

ISIN AT0000APOST4

 

Publication of the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting

 held on 15 April 2026 on the authorisation to acquire the Company’s own shares (treasury shares) pursuant to Section 65 Para. 1 (4) and (8) as well as

Para. 1a and 1b Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

in connection with Section 119 Para. 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG)

and Section 2 Para. 1 and Section 3 Para. 1 Austrian Disclosure Regulation (VeröffentlichungsV)

 

At the Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna, the following resolution on item 9 of the agenda was adopted on 15 April 2026:

 

  1. The Management Board is authorised pursuant to Section 65 Para. 1 (4) and (8) as well as Para. 1a and 1b AktG to acquire no-par value bearer or registered shares of the Company amounting to up to 10% of the company's share capital during a period of validity from 1 November 2026 to 30 April 2029, both via the stock exchange and off-exchange, and also only from individual shareholders or a single shareholder, in particular Österreichische Beteiligungs AG, at the lowest equivalent value of EUR 10 (ten euros) per share. The company is authorised to acquire no-par value bearer or registered shares in the amount of up to 10% of the company's share capital during a period of validity from 1 November 2024 to 31 October 2026, both on and off the stock exchange and only from individual shareholders or a single shareholder, in particular Österreichische Beteiligungs AG, at a minimum equivalent value of EUR 10.00 (ten euros) per share and a maximum equivalent value of EUR 60.00 (sixty euros) per share. 
    Trading in treasury shares is excluded as a purpose of the acquisition. The authorisation may be exercised in full or in part or in several partial amounts and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the Company, by a subsidiary (Section 228 Para. 3 UGB) or by third parties for the account of the Company. The shares may be acquired by the Management Board in particular if the shares are to be transferred to employees, senior executives and/or members of the Management Board of the Company or a company affiliated with the Company as part of an employee share ownership programme or a share option programme and/or a private foundation whose primary purpose is to hold and manage the shares for one or more of the aforementioned persons (such as an employee share ownership foundation pursuant to Section 4d Para. 4 EStG).

 

  1. The Management Board of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft may decide to acquire shares via the stock exchange, but the Supervisory Board must be informed of this decision afterwards. Off-exchange acquisitions require the prior approval of the Supervisory Board. In the event of an off-exchange acquisition, this may also be carried out with the exclusion of the right to sell shares on a pro rata basis (reverse exclusion of subscription rights).

 

  1. The Management Board is authorised for a period of five years from the date of the resolution pursuant to Section 65 Para. 1b AktG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and without a new resolution by the Annual General Meeting, to sell or use treasury shares in a manner other than via the stock exchange or through a public offering, applying mutatis mutandis the provisions on the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, in particular if the shares are sold to employees, senior executives and/or members of the Management Board of the Company or of a company affiliated with the Company as part of an employee share ownership programme or a share option programme and/or a private foundation whose primary purpose is to hold and manage the shares for one or more of the aforementioned persons (such as an employee share ownership foundation pursuant to Section 4d Para. 4 EStG), and to determine the conditions of sale. The authorisation may be exercised in full or in part or in several partial amounts and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 228 Para. 3 UGB) or by third parties for the account of the Company.

 

  1. The Management Board is also authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to reduce the share capital if necessary by retiring such treasury shares without a further resolution of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 65 Para. 1 (8) last sentence in conjunction with Section 122 AktG. The Supervisory Board is authorised to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from the retirement of shares.

 

 

Vienna, April 2026                        The Management Board

 

 

Contact:
Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft (Austrian Post)
Harald Hagenauer
Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400
investor@post.at 

 


15.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 577 67 - 30400
E-mail: investor@post.at
Internet: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
WKN: A0JML5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307386  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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