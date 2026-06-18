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EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

19.06.26 08:55 Uhr
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EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
STRABAG SE: AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

19.06.2026 / 08:55 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE

Villach

AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

regarding the dividend for the 2025 financial year

ISIN: AT000000STR1

The 22nd Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 12 June 2026 voted to pay out a dividend of € 2.90 per dividend-bearing share for the 2025 financial year, with dividend payment date on 23 June 2026 and ex-dividend date of 17 June 2026. The dividend announcement was published on 12 June 2026.

1. Original dividend announcement

According to the dividend announcement of 12 June 2026, the dividend was to be paid by means of value rights (ISIN AT0000A3VAG7) that were to be registered on 23 June 2026 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The value rights would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the value rights.

In the dividend announcement, the company had expressly reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment.

2. Amended dividend announcement

Payment of the dividend for the 2025 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 12 June 2026, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 23 June 2026.

The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of value rights has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MESCHDUNARODNAJA KOMPANIJA AKZIONERNOE OBSCHTSCHESTWO “RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED” [MKAO “Rasperia Trading Limited”] during the dividend pay-out.

The dividend will be paid out less 27.5% capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna.

As a result of the amended procedure, no value rights will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2025 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable.

Villach, June 2026

The Management Board

19.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 – 1089
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341498  19.06.2026 CET/CEST

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