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EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026

21.04.26 20:08 Uhr
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EQS-News: Verbund AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026

21.04.2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verbund AG, Wien
General Shareholder Meeting 21. April 2026

Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026

TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2025 annual financial statements
321,263,238  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,263,238  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
321,263,138  FOR-Votes (=99.99 %) 
100   AGAINST-Votes (=0.01 %) 

TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2025
321,095,758  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,095,758  total number of valid votes submitted
92.42 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
320,844,559  FOR-Votes (=99.92 %) 
251,199  AGAINST-Votes (=0.08 %) 

TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025
321,079,243  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,079,243  total number of valid votes submitted
92.42 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
320,446,363  FOR-Votes (=99.80 %) 
632,880  AGAINST-Votes (=0.20 %) 

TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the non-financial statement for financial year 2026
321,251,450  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,251,450  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
320,954,908  FOR-Votes (=99.91 %) 
296,542  AGAINST-Votes (=0.09 %) 

TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2025
321,257,014  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,257,014  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317,371,766  FOR-Votes (=98.79 %) 
3,885,248  AGAINST-Votes (=1.21 %) 

TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Edith Hlawati
321,237,300  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,237,300  total number of valid votes submitted
92.46 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
317,026,467  FOR-Votes (=98.69 %) 
4,210,833  AGAINST-Votes (=1.31 %) 

TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth
321,261,594  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,261,594  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
319,830,915  FOR-Votes (=99.55 %) 
1,430,679  AGAINST-Votes (=0.45 %) 

TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager
321,261,594  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,261,594  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
320,114,234  FOR-Votes (=99.64 %) 
1,147,360  AGAINST-Votes (=0.36 %) 

TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Sabine Stock
321,254,499  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,254,499  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
320,569,666  FOR-Votes (=99.79 %) 
684,833  AGAINST-Votes (=0.21 %) 

TOP 7.5 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz
321,254,597  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,254,597  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
319,309,978  FOR-Votes (=99.39 %) 
1,944,619  AGAINST-Votes (=0.61 %) 

TOP 7.6 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl. Ing. Peter Weinelt
321,254,597  shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
321,254,597  total number of valid votes submitted
92.47 %  stake of the share capital represented by these votes
319,278,049  FOR-Votes (=99.38 %) 
1,976,548  AGAINST-Votes (=0.62 %) 


21.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312450  21.04.2026 CET/CEST

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10.08.2012Verbun a kaufenFuchsbriefe
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19.10.2012Verbun a outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
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10.08.2012Verbun a kaufenFuchsbriefe
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10.08.2012Verbun a equal-weightMorgan Stanley
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28.10.2011Verbun a haltenErste Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.11.2012Verbun a reduceNomura
21.11.2011Verbun a reduceNomura
30.06.2011Verbun a sellUBS AG
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