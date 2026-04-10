EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026
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EQS-News: Verbund AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
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Verbund AG, Wien
Voting results for the 79th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 21, 2026
TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2025 annual financial statements
TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2025
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TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025
TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor of the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the non-financial statement for financial year 2026
TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2025
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TOP 7.1 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Edith Hlawati
TOP 7.2 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Jürgen Roth
TOP 7.3 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Christa Schlager
TOP 7.4 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Sabine Stock
TOP 7.5 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz
TOP 7.6 Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dipl. Ing. Peter Weinelt
21.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312450 21.04.2026 CET/CEST
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