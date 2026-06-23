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EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

29.06.26 18:15 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

29.06.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of own shares – 1. Interim Announcement

 

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback program (the ‘Share Buyback Program’) and, on June 23, 2026, its continuation with a second tranche by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

 

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1]
23 June 2026 52,680 Xetra 174.3622
24 June 2026 108 Xetra 171.2500
25 June 2026 85,924 Xetra 180.2067

 

The total number of shares repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback program as at June 26, 2026 is 138,712.

 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

 

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.


29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356120  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu adidas

DatumMeistgelesen

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25.06.2026adidas BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.06.2026adidas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
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21.05.2026adidas BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.2026adidas OutperformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.06.2026adidas BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.06.2026adidas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.06.2026adidas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.05.2026adidas BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.2026adidas OutperformBernstein Research
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05.05.2026adidas Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.04.2026adidas HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.2026adidas NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2026adidas Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.04.2026adidas NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.11.2024adidas SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
16.10.2024adidas ReduceBaader Bank
31.07.2024adidas ReduceBaader Bank
17.07.2024adidas ReduceBaader Bank
17.07.2024adidas SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG

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