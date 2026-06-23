EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
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adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of own shares – 1. Interim Announcement
On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback program (the ‘Share Buyback Program’) and, on June 23, 2026, its continuation with a second tranche by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
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The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The total number of shares repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback program as at June 26, 2026 is 138,712.
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Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356120 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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