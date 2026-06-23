EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of own shares – 1. Interim Announcement

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback program (the ‘Share Buyback Program’) and, on June 23, 2026, its continuation with a second tranche by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1] 23 June 2026 52,680 Xetra 174.3622 24 June 2026 108 Xetra 171.2500 25 June 2026 85,924 Xetra 180.2067

The total number of shares repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback program as at June 26, 2026 is 138,712.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.