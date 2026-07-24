EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



27.07.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of own shares – 5. Interim Announcement

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback program (the ‘Share Buyback Program’) and, on June 23, 2026, its continuation with a second tranche by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

Werbung

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1] 20 July 2026 39,140 Xetra 181.5458 21 July 2026 88,163 Xetra 180.1517 22 July 2026 39,431 Xetra 178.6622 23 July 2026 119,119 Xetra 177.1727 24 July 2026 1,705 Aquis 167.6777 24 July 2026 27,395 Cboe DXE 169.6644 24 July 2026 100 Turquoise 167.7650 24 July 2026 102,444 Xetra 171.6313

The total number of shares repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback program as of July 24, 2026 is 1,380,101.

Werbung

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.