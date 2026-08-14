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EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of own shares – 8. Interim Announcement

 

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback program (the ‘Share Buyback Program’) and, on June 23, 2026, its continuation with a second tranche by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

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The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1]
10 August 2026 76,567 Xetra 166.4986
11 August 2026 78,480 Xetra 163.7577
12 August 2026 240,596 Xetra 159.9232

 

The total number of shares repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback program as of August 12, 2026 is 2,948,323.

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Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

 

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
LEI Code: 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

 
End of News EQS News Service

2382608  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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31.07.26 adidas Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.26 adidas Kaufen DZ BANK

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