EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
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On 1 May 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form DEFA 14A report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526200826/adtn-20260501.htm. It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.
01.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319954 01.05.2026 CET/CEST
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