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EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.10.2026 / 22:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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On 29 October 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526438101/adtn-20261027.htm and also issued a press release available on the company website https://investors.adtran.com/news/news-details/2026/ADTRAN-Holdings-Inc--Appoints-Dr--Christian-H--Terlinde-to-Board-of-Directors/default.aspx. All documents are also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2425006  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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