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EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

27.04.26 15:02 Uhr
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All for One Group AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2026 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

37th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 27 April 2026 – In the period from 20 April 2026 up to and including 24 April 2026, a total of 4,838 were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2025 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 7 July 2025 was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
20.04.2026 1,004 36.50000
21.04.2026 1,036 35.90000
22.04.2026 846 36.56631
23.04.2026 992 36.20000
24.04.2026 960 35.45625

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 7 July 2025 up to and including 24 April 2026 amounts to 88,848 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315888  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu All for One Group AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2010All for One Midmarket chancenreiches InvestmentPrior Börse
09.03.2010All for one Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
14.09.2009All for One Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
10.11.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
20.08.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2010All for One Midmarket chancenreiches InvestmentPrior Börse
09.03.2010All for one Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
14.09.2009All for One Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
10.11.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
20.08.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.05.2006AC-Service neuer Stopp bei 6,50 EuroFocus Money
24.03.2005AC-Service: NeutralSal. Oppenheim
DatumRatingAnalyst

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