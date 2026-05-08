DAX24.293 -0,2%Est505.887 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,33 +2,9%Nas26.247 +1,7%Bitcoin68.835 -1,4%Euro1,1771 ±-0,0%Öl103,8 +3,5%Gold4.672 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Intel 855681 Micron Technology 869020 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 RENK RENK73 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: DAX wenig bewegt -- TKMS überzeugt mit Geschäftszahlen -- Barrick Mining, Moderna, SK hynix, Samsung, Cerebras, Intel, CSL, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Ausblick: Under Armour präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel Ausblick: Under Armour präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Hannover Rück-Aktie-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet mit Buy Hannover Rück-Aktie-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet mit Buy
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

11.05.26 12:50 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
All for One Group AG
29,60 EUR 0,30 EUR 1,02%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

11.05.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

39th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 11 May 2026 – In the period from 4 May 2026 up to and including 8 May 2026, a total of 2,306 were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2025 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 7 July 2025 was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
04.05.2026 750 36.85000
05.05.2026 237 35.50000
06.05.2026 684 36.97076
07.05.2026 635 36.72598
08.05.2026 0

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 7 July 2025 up to and including 8 May 2026 amounts to 93,726 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325142  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu All for One Group AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2010All for One Midmarket chancenreiches InvestmentPrior Börse
09.03.2010All for one Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
14.09.2009All for One Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
10.11.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
20.08.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2010All for One Midmarket chancenreiches InvestmentPrior Börse
09.03.2010All for one Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
14.09.2009All for One Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
10.11.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
20.08.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.05.2006AC-Service neuer Stopp bei 6,50 EuroFocus Money
24.03.2005AC-Service: NeutralSal. Oppenheim
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für All for One Group AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen