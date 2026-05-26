EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
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Munich, May, 27, 2026
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, May 22, 2026 amounts to 2,268,424 shares.
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27.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334152 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Allianz
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|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent