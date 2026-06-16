EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
16.06.2026 / 21:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, June, 16, 2026
In the period from June 08, 2026 to, and including, June 12, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 165,241 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average price (EUR)
|06/08/2026
| 67,374
| 373.5652
|06/09/2026
| 17,997
| 378.4223
|06/10/2026
| 28,891
| 379.6474
|06/11/2026
| 35,000
| 383.1384
|06/12/2026
| 15,979
| 385.7674
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, June 12, 2026 amounts to 3,267,486 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
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|Koeniginstr. 28
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|80802 Munich
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|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2347416 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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