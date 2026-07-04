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EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

06.07.26 12:50 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July, 06, 2026

In the period from June 29, 2026 to, and including, July 03, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 294,533 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
06/29/2026                              60,000                            409.4055  
06/30/2026                              59,499                            412.0878  
07/01/2026                              60,404                            412.1267  
07/02/2026                              60,500                            417.6660  
07/03/2026                              54,130                            419.5953  

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, July 03, 2026 amounts to 3,950,801 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360794  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Allianz

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Allianz

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.06.2026Allianz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.06.2026Allianz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.05.2026Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.05.2026Allianz KaufenDZ BANK
14.05.2026Allianz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.06.2026Allianz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.06.2026Allianz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.05.2026Allianz KaufenDZ BANK
14.05.2026Allianz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.05.2026Allianz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Allianz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2026Allianz NeutralUBS AG
13.05.2026Allianz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2026Allianz NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.2026Allianz HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.05.2026Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.05.2026Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.05.2026Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
23.03.2026Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.01.2026Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Allianz nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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