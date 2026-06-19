EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
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Frankfurt am Main, 22 June 2026
In the period from 15 June 2026 to, and including, 19 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 80,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
15/06/2026 5,000 248.1610
16/06/2026 5,000 248.4617
17/06/2026 5,000 246.0304
18/06/2026 60,000 242.0693
19/06/2026 5,000 243.2658
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 19 June 2026 amounts to 1,809,524 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2350866 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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