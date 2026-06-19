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EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

22.06.26 10:04 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

22.06.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 22 June 2026

In the period from 15 June 2026 to, and including, 19 June 2026, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 80,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 19 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date                        Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

15/06/2026               5,000                      248.1610
16/06/2026               5,000                      248.4617
17/06/2026               5,000                      246.0304
18/06/2026               60,000                    242.0693
19/06/2026               5,000                      243.2658

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 20 February 2026 through, and including, 19 June 2026 amounts to 1,809,524 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350866  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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18.05.2026Deutsche Börse BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
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15.06.2026Deutsche Börse NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.2026Deutsche Börse Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
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DatumRatingAnalyst
30.07.2020Deutsche Börse SellWarburg Research
15.07.2020Deutsche Börse SellWarburg Research
24.02.2020Deutsche Börse SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.12.2019Deutsche Börse SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.10.2019Deutsche Börse SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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