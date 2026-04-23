EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 13 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



27.04.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 13 Interim Announcement

In the period from 20 April 2026 up to and including 24 April 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 6,089,286 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 20.04.2026 1,216,168 2.6150 XETA 20.04.2026 703,961 2.6155 CEUX 20.04.2026 150,367 2.6116 TQEX 20.04.2026 38,083 2.6230 AQEU 21.04.2026 689,133 2.6305 XETA 21.04.2026 547,487 2.6288 CEUX 21.04.2026 149,264 2.6338 TQEX 21.04.2026 15,193 2.6455 AQEU 22.04.2026 379,080 2.6178 XETA 23.04.2026 1,037,393 2.5306 XETA 24.04.2026 1,163,157 2.4417 XETA Totals 6,089,286 2.5712

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Berlin, 27 April 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors