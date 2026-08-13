EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 29 Interim Announcement
Werbung
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 29 Interim Announcement
In the period from 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:
Werbung
The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).
The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.
Werbung
Berlin, 17 August 2026
Aroundtown SA
17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384090 17.08.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Aroundtown SA
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Aroundtown SA
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle Aroundtown SA Aktie News
Aroundtown SA Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aroundtown SA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|25.06.26
|Aroundtown SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Aroundtown SA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG