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EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

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Aroundtown SA
2.09 EUR -0.03 EUR -1.60 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 29 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 29 Interim Announcement

In the period from 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

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Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
10.08.2026 0 0  XETA
11.08.2026 0 0  XETA
12.08.2026 0 0  XETA
13.08.2026 0 0  XETA
14.08.2026 0 0  XETA
Totals 0 0  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

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Berlin, 17 August 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384090  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Aroundtown SA Aktie News

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Aroundtown SA Analysen

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DatumRatingAnalyst
25.06.26 Aroundtown SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.06.26 Aroundtown SA Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.06.26 Aroundtown SA Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.05.26 Aroundtown SA Neutral UBS AG
28.05.26 Aroundtown SA Hold Deutsche Bank AG

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