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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

30.03.26 13:44 Uhr
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BASF
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2026 / 13:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 21st Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 30, 2026 – In the period from March 23, 2026, until and including March 27, 2026, a number of 416,263 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

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Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
03/23/2026 258,365 45.1865 XETA
03/23/2026 26,166 45.1863 TQEX
03/23/2026 105,415 45.1784 CEUX
03/23/2026 26,317 45.1917 AQEU
03/24/2026 0 - XETA
03/24/2026 0 - TQEX
03/24/2026 0 - CEUX
03/24/2026 0 - AQEU
03/25/2026 0 - XETA
03/25/2026 0 - TQEX
03/25/2026 0 - CEUX
03/25/2026 0 - AQEU
03/26/2026 0 - XETA
03/26/2026 0 - TQEX
03/26/2026 0 - CEUX
03/26/2026 0 - AQEU
03/27/2026 0 - XETA
03/27/2026 0 - TQEX
03/27/2026 0 - CEUX
03/27/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including March 27, 2026, amounts to a number of 18,912,222 shares.

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The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300326  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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Nachrichten zu BASF

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Analysen zu BASF

DatumRatingAnalyst
26.03.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
25.03.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.03.2026BASF KaufenDZ BANK
24.03.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2026BASF KaufenDZ BANK
24.03.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2026BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.03.2026BASF OutperformBernstein Research
02.03.2026BASF KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.03.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
04.03.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
02.03.2026BASF HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.02.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
27.02.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.02.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BASF nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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