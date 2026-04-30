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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

04.05.26 14:34 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

04.05.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 26th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – May 4, 2026 – In the period from April 27, 2026, until and including May 1, 2026, no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
04/27/2026 0 - XETA
04/28/2026 0 - XETA
04/29/2026 0 - XETA
04/30/2026 0 - XETA
05/01/2026 0 - XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including May 1, 2026, amounts to a number of 19,520,278 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320742  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BASF

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu BASF

DatumRatingAnalyst
10:26BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
08:11BASF OutperformBernstein Research
01.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:11BASF OutperformBernstein Research
01.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2026BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.2026BASF OutperformBernstein Research
02.04.2026BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.2026BASF HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
26.03.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
10:26BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital

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