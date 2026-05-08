EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



11.05.2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 27th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – May 11, 2026 – In the period from May 4, 2026, until and including May 8, 2026, a number of 4,812,797 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 05/04/2026 0 - XETA 05/04/2026 0 - TQEX 05/04/2026 0 - CEUX 05/04/2026 0 - AQEU 05/05/2026 762,577 53.3340 XETA 05/05/2026 43,000 53.2959 TQEX 05/05/2026 337,000 53.3318 CEUX 05/05/2026 78,949 53.4135 AQEU 05/06/2026 774,000 52.4650 XETA 05/06/2026 43,000 52.5096 TQEX 05/06/2026 340,000 52.4672 CEUX 05/06/2026 81,000 52.4926 AQEU 05/07/2026 681,285 50.9804 XETA 05/07/2026 48,000 51.0417 TQEX 05/07/2026 358,000 50.9929 CEUX 05/07/2026 66,008 50.8994 AQEU 05/08/2026 784,719 51.4401 XETA 05/08/2026 47,000 51.3679 TQEX 05/08/2026 318,681 51.5076 CEUX 05/08/2026 49,578 51.5072 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including May 8, 2026, amounts to a number of 24,333,075 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com