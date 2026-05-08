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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

11.05.26 14:19 Uhr
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BASF
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

11.05.2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 27th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – May 11, 2026 – In the period from May 4, 2026, until and including May 8, 2026, a number of 4,812,797 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
05/04/2026 0 - XETA
05/04/2026 0 - TQEX
05/04/2026 0 - CEUX
05/04/2026 0 - AQEU
05/05/2026 762,577 53.3340 XETA
05/05/2026 43,000 53.2959 TQEX
05/05/2026 337,000 53.3318 CEUX
05/05/2026 78,949 53.4135 AQEU
05/06/2026 774,000 52.4650 XETA
05/06/2026 43,000 52.5096 TQEX
05/06/2026 340,000 52.4672 CEUX
05/06/2026 81,000 52.4926 AQEU
05/07/2026 681,285 50.9804 XETA
05/07/2026 48,000 51.0417 TQEX
05/07/2026 358,000 50.9929 CEUX
05/07/2026 66,008 50.8994 AQEU
05/08/2026 784,719 51.4401 XETA
05/08/2026 47,000 51.3679 TQEX
05/08/2026 318,681 51.5076 CEUX
05/08/2026 49,578 51.5072 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including May 8, 2026, amounts to a number of 24,333,075 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325222  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BASF

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu BASF

DatumRatingAnalyst
12:26BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.05.2026BASF OutperformBernstein Research
01.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:26BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2026BASF OutperformBernstein Research
01.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2026BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.2026BASF HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
26.03.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.05.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital

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