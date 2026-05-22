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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

26.05.26 14:10 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 29th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – May 26, 2026 – In the period from May 18, 2026, until and including May 22, 2026, a number of 1,568,571 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
05/18/2026 327,000 52.8761 XETA
05/19/2026 348,857 52.5651 XETA
05/20/2026 300,000 51.8340 XETA
05/21/2026 392,714 51.7537 XETA
05/22/2026 200,000 51.7266 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including May 22, 2026, amounts to a number of 26,885,549 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333656  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BASF

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu BASF

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.05.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
18.05.2026BASF KaufenDZ BANK
11.05.2026BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2026BASF KaufenDZ BANK
11.05.2026BASF BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.05.2026BASF OutperformBernstein Research
01.05.2026BASF BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.05.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026BASF HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.2026BASF HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.04.2026BASF NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026BASF UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2026BASF UnderweightBarclays Capital

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