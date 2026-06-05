EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



08.06.2026 / 15:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 31st Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – June 8, 2026 – In the period from June 1, 2026, until and including June 5, 2026, a number of 2,747,372 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 06/01/2026 250,000 51.0024 XETA 06/02/2026 125,469 50.7808 XETA 06/03/2026 280,350 50.6052 XETA 06/03/2026 46,439 50.5978 TQEX 06/03/2026 327,752 50.5982 CEUX 06/03/2026 34,481 50.6055 AQEU 06/04/2026 447,254 50.8682 XETA 06/04/2026 42,000 50.9869 TQEX 06/04/2026 169,038 50.8439 CEUX 06/04/2026 71,195 50.7831 AQEU 06/05/2026 573,557 51.1140 XETA 06/05/2026 38,653 51.1193 TQEX 06/05/2026 270,941 51.1207 CEUX 06/05/2026 70,243 51.1105 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including June 5, 2026, amounts to a number of 30,582,921 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com