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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

10.08.2026 / 15:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 1st Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – August 10, 2026 – In the period from August 3, 2026, until and including August 7, 2026, a number of 545,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

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Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
08/03/2026 64,094 51.1891 XETA
08/03/2026 10,499 51.1287 TQEX
08/03/2026 54,862 51.1734 CEUX
08/03/2026 10,545 51.2377 AQEU
08/04/2026 33,656 50.9825 XETA
08/04/2026 18,029 50.7884 TQEX
08/04/2026 63,314 50.8047 CEUX
08/04/2026 5,001 50.9427 AQEU
08/05/2026 25,273 50.8448 XETA
08/05/2026 7,995 50.7869 TQEX
08/05/2026 39,596 50.7790 CEUX
08/05/2026 2,136 50.8171 AQEU
08/06/2026 35,101 51.1926 XETA
08/06/2026 11,470 51.1934 TQEX
08/06/2026 49,526 51.2112 CEUX
08/06/2026 3,903 51.2416 AQEU
08/07/2026 44,675 51.5317 XETA
08/07/2026 8,992 51.5020 TQEX
08/07/2026 50,776 51.5135 CEUX
08/07/2026 5,557 51.5265 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including August 7, 2026, amounts to a number of 545,000 shares.

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The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2380104  10.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle BASF Aktie News

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BASF Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BASF nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.08.26 BASF Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.26 BASF Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.07.26 BASF Neutral UBS AG
30.07.26 BASF Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.07.26 BASF Buy Deutsche Bank AG