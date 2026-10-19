EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 11th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – October 19, 2026 – In the period from October 12, 2026, until and including October 16, 2026, a number of 451,622 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Werbung

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 10/12/2026 95,528 51.2861 XETA 10/12/2026 22,002 51.2709 TQEX 10/12/2026 71,612 51.2785 CEUX 10/12/2026 10,858 51.2659 AQEU 10/13/2026 53,135 51.5624 XETA 10/13/2026 14,612 51.5219 TQEX 10/13/2026 46,407 51.5332 CEUX 10/13/2026 5,846 51.5143 AQEU 10/14/2026 7,263 51.6625 XETA 10/14/2026 1,157 51.6185 TQEX 10/14/2026 3,615 51.6236 CEUX 10/14/2026 890 51.6480 AQEU 10/15/2026 31,210 52.5078 XETA 10/15/2026 18,015 52.3807 TQEX 10/15/2026 42,538 52.3916 CEUX 10/15/2026 8,237 52.4883 AQEU 10/16/2026 5,677 52.7615 XETA 10/16/2026 3,645 52.7659 TQEX 10/16/2026 8,416 52.7639 CEUX 10/16/2026 959 52.7731 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including October 16, 2026, amounts to a number of 6,497,911 shares.

Werbung

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com