EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



26.10.2026 / 14:24 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 12th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – October 26, 2026 – In the period from October 19, 2026, until and including October 23, 2026, a number of 742,191 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Werbung

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 10/19/2026 88,674 52.5061 XETA 10/19/2026 19,954 52.4702 TQEX 10/19/2026 71,857 52.4875 CEUX 10/19/2026 18,085 52.4825 AQEU 10/20/2026 60,903 52.4925 XETA 10/20/2026 17,857 52.4592 TQEX 10/20/2026 57,223 52.4665 CEUX 10/20/2026 14,017 52.4728 AQEU 10/21/2026 30,350 52.7243 XETA 10/21/2026 13,420 52.6519 TQEX 10/21/2026 30,518 52.6619 CEUX 10/21/2026 5,712 52.6633 AQEU 10/22/2026 102,920 52.2585 XETA 10/22/2026 21,694 52.1335 TQEX 10/22/2026 58,800 52.1305 CEUX 10/22/2026 16,586 52.1644 AQEU 10/23/2026 44,830 52.2252 XETA 10/23/2026 13,276 52.1850 TQEX 10/23/2026 47,249 52.2021 CEUX 10/23/2026 8,266 52.2376 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including October 23, 2026, amounts to a number of 7,240,102 shares.

Werbung

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com