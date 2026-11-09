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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 14th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 9, 2026 – In the period from November 2, 2026, until and including November 6, 2026, a number of 351,530 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

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Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
11/02/2026 27,180 53.5269 XETA
11/02/2026 9,920 53.5013 TQEX
11/02/2026 23,658 53.5040 CEUX
11/02/2026 4,459 53.5428 AQEU
11/03/2026 62,702 53.4340 XETA
11/03/2026 13,782 53.4055 TQEX
11/03/2026 39,818 53.3973 CEUX
11/03/2026 13,698 53.4346 AQEU
11/04/2026 4,554 53.5903 XETA
11/04/2026 3,106 53.5756 TQEX
11/04/2026 6,484 53.5310 CEUX
11/04/2026 2,169 53.5656 AQEU
11/05/2026 0 - XETA
11/05/2026 0 - TQEX
11/05/2026 0 - CEUX
11/05/2026 0 - AQEU
11/06/2026 60,208 54.2381 XETA
11/06/2026 19,632 54.2253 TQEX
11/06/2026 48,239 54.2174 CEUX
11/06/2026 11,921 54.2206 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including November 6, 2026, amounts to a number of 7,946,760 shares.

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The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430942  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle BASF Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
29.10.26 BASF Neutral UBS AG
29.10.26 BASF Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.10.26 BASF Outperform Bernstein Research
29.10.26 BASF Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.26 BASF Kaufen DZ BANK

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.