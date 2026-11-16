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EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 15th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 16, 2026 – In the period from November 9, 2026, until and including November 13, 2026, a number of 591,344 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

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Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
11/09/2026 90,318 53.8986 XETA
11/09/2026 21,073 53.8741 TQEX
11/09/2026 68,483 53.8938 CEUX
11/09/2026 17,765 53.9365 AQEU
11/10/2026 10,407 54.0152 XETA
11/10/2026 2,962 53.9354 TQEX
11/10/2026 9,573 53.9721 CEUX
11/10/2026 2,331 53.9881 AQEU
11/11/2026 14,580 54.5079 XETA
11/11/2026 7,552 54.4809 TQEX
11/11/2026 23,663 54.4570 CEUX
11/11/2026 4,205 54.4699 AQEU
11/12/2026 105,362 54.7630 XETA
11/12/2026 27,822 54.7696 TQEX
11/12/2026 63,320 54.7566 CEUX
11/12/2026 11,928 54.7926 AQEU
11/13/2026 38,600 54.5522 XETA
11/13/2026 17,043 54.5348 TQEX
11/13/2026 47,581 54.5439 CEUX
11/13/2026 6,776 54.5587 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including November 13, 2026, amounts to a number of 8,538,104 shares.

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The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435838  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle BASF Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
11.11.26 BASF Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.11.26 BASF Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.10.26 BASF Neutral UBS AG
29.10.26 BASF Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.10.26 BASF Outperform Bernstein Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.