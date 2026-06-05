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EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

08.06.26 11:10 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 5
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

08.06.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 5

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

 

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

In the period from 1 June 2026 to 5 June 2026, a number of 75,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
01/06/2026 15,000 69.3220 XETA
02/06/2026 15,000 68.8358 XETA
03/06/2026 15,000 67.8065 XETA
04/06/2026 15,000 67.8081 XETA
05/06/2026 15,000 69.0927 XETA

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 5 June 2026 amounts to 282,684 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.


08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341464  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Beiersdorf AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Beiersdorf AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026Beiersdorf NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.05.2026Beiersdorf OutperformBernstein Research
22.05.2026Beiersdorf OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Beiersdorf NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2026Beiersdorf HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.05.2026Beiersdorf OutperformBernstein Research
22.05.2026Beiersdorf OutperformBernstein Research
22.04.2026Beiersdorf OutperformBernstein Research
22.04.2026Beiersdorf OverweightBarclays Capital
21.04.2026Beiersdorf OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026Beiersdorf NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.2026Beiersdorf NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2026Beiersdorf HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.04.2026Beiersdorf HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026Beiersdorf NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.04.2026Beiersdorf UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.04.2026Beiersdorf UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
18.03.2026Beiersdorf UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
10.03.2026Beiersdorf UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.03.2026Beiersdorf SellUBS AG

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