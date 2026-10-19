EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 24

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



19.10.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 24

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In an announcement dated 20 August 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended.

Werbung

In the period from 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026, a number of 7,258 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 12/10/2026 7,200 78.9130 XETA 13/10/2026 58 79.3800 XETA

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Werbung

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 2,188,824 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.