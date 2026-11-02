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EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 26
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

02.11.2026 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 26

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

 

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

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In the period from 26 October 2026 to 30 October 2026, a number of 134,315 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
27/10/2026  915 79.3590 XETA
29/10/2026 31,106 81.5770 XETA
29/10/2026 7,266 81.4496 TQEX
29/10/2026 20,197 81.6099 CEUX
29/10/2026 8,831 81.6304 AQEU
30/10/2026 28,116 82.8146 XETA
30/10/2026 7,256 82.8418 TQEX
30/10/2026 20,000 82.7878 CEUX
30/10/2026 10,628 82.7940 AQEU

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

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The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 30 October 2026 amounts to 2,323,139 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
LEI Code: L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426460  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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28.10.26 Beiersdorf Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.