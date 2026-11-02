EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 26

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



02.11.2026 / 11:13 CET/CEST

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 26

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

Werbung

In the period from 26 October 2026 to 30 October 2026, a number of 134,315 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 27/10/2026 915 79.3590 XETA 29/10/2026 31,106 81.5770 XETA 29/10/2026 7,266 81.4496 TQEX 29/10/2026 20,197 81.6099 CEUX 29/10/2026 8,831 81.6304 AQEU 30/10/2026 28,116 82.8146 XETA 30/10/2026 7,256 82.8418 TQEX 30/10/2026 20,000 82.7878 CEUX 30/10/2026 10,628 82.7940 AQEU

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Werbung

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 30 October 2026 amounts to 2,323,139 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.